Angudeyo makes grade

The landscape of women’s amateur golf in Uganda is totally changed after both Flavia Namakula and Irene Nakalembe crossed to the profesisonal ranks.

The two ladies share five Uganda Ladies Open titles were definitely away from the qualifiers to the national team set by the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) this week.

And after a field of 23 players competed over 54 holes at Entebbe and Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, ULGU has a new look side.

It is a new side without Namakula, Nakalembe or even the long-serving Eva Magala but rather with new faces such Wendy Angudeyo.

“I thank God, “ Angudeyo said. She finished sixth among the top seven ladies on the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 248 gross.

After a Day One score of 13-over 85 at the par-72 course in Kitante on Monday, the Case Medical Services’ marketing manager produced the best second round score of eight-over 79 at Entebbe on Tuesday.

But she succumbed to the tough conditions in the final round at Entebbe. “We went for the second 18 holes in the afternoon and the sun hit me hard. 36 holes in day one is a tall order and we thank God we made the cut, “the West Nile club player added.

Form of her life

The qualifier was won by Peace Kabasweka who looks to be in top shape. A fortnight after winning the Entebbe Ladies Open, the handicap two player carded rounds of 73, 82 and 76 to beat the filed by 14 strokes.

She didnt think she would win with that margin. “Honestly, I knew the ladies were going to play their best. Unfortunately, they didn’t, “Kabasweka said.