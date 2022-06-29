Babirye desires more after Stanbic UGC Mug win

Martha Babirye has a never-say-die attitude. She knows how to dig deep out of trouble or poor spell of results.

Months after being discontent with her distant seventh-place finish at Entebbe Ladies Open, twin looked to have bounced back with an overall win at the Stanbic Bank Half Year Mug of Mugs at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

Now playing off handicap three, the two-time Uganda Ladies Open champion returned an enviable round of 69 nett to emerge as the best female player.

“My round was okay though I am struggling with my putting at the moment,” she said after collecting her diadem at the weekend.

She produced two birdies on Holes par-5 No.1 and par-3 No.11 but she was pegged back by bogeys on Holes No.4, No.6 and No.15. Regardless, she triumphed.

More importantly, Babirye is intent of peaking at the right time of the season when the coveted Ladies Open comes in 90 days or so.

“I am practicing so hard,” the Jinja-bred player stated, “The win really means a lot because I am really working towards the Uganda Open,” she added.

Babirye plans to play the Kenya Ladies Open this week before the Coastal Open in Mombasa.

Former UGC captain Jackson Karyarugookwe showed the prowess with experience by returning a round of 65 nett to beat the men’s field.

STANBIC HALF YEAR MUG OF MUGS

OVERALL WINNERS

M: Jackson Karyarugookwe 65 nett

L: Martha Babirye 69 nett

QUARTERLY MUG WINNERS

L: Grace Kabonero Grace 26 pts

M: Andrew Opio 16 pts

Guest Winner: Josephine Babirye 69 nett

Senior Winner: Katy Kabenge 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Andrew Opio 69 nett

B: Emmanuel Wamala 68 nett

C: Kaka Matama 71 nett (c/b)

LADIES

A: Grace Kabonero 70 nett

B: Candy Mpanga 72 nett

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Edward Okech

L: Annette Kiconco

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Joseph Cwinyaai