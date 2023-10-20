Bagalana only man pursuing Nsubuga

Godfrey Nsubuga grew his lead by one to a margin of six strokes after he again produced the day’s best score of three-under par 69 after Day Two action of the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateurs Golf Open at Kitante on Thursday.

Having carded a spectacular opening round of seven-under 65 on Thursday, the handicap -2.5 player Nsubuga tightened his grip atop the leaderboard by moving to an aggregated 10-under par 134 after 36 holes.

Yet, the chasing pack behind him is also still led by his fellow national team player Ibrahim Bagalana who returned two-under 70, identical with Day One, thereby moving to four-under overall.

It was not however rosy for Nsubuga as it was yesterday. “My start was a little bit tough. On Hole No.1, I went into the bush and saved a par. Again on Hole No.2, I went into the bush and got a bogey,” he said.

“On Hole No.3, I had to change the shot. The game today was a little bit tough, the greens were a little tough,” he admitted.

Nsubuga’s card read three bogeys on the par-4 Holes No.2, No.14 and No.16 yet he somehow found replies to those detriments with six birdies on Holes par-5 No.3, No.5 and No.8, par-4 No.15 and par-3s No.9 and No.11.

Yet, Bagalana is enjoying his game without any pressure. He soaked in an early bogey on No.2 but replied with a sweet eagle on No.3, then adding birdies on Holes No.5 and No.8 but closed with a bogey on the 16th green.

“I am so calm and I am loving myself,” a relaxed Bagalana said. “I have been working on this for some good time.” “In the past two weeks, I was dealing with my mental physique. There is so much more potential than what you’re seeing.”

While he is chasing Nsubuga with 2021 winner Joseph Cwinyaai four strokes adrift in third place after carding 71 yesterday, Bagalana feels no pressure at all.

Indeed, he is in quest for the Open but when they tee-off in a four-ball pressure group also comprising 2022 runner-up Michael Tumusiime who is currently fourth, Bagalana is keen on his own race.

“There is that inner me which is not yet out. I am not chasing anyone and I am excited. I love who I have become. I can’t wait to see the new me on the course,” he philosophically added.

Nsubuga meanwhile knows the title in within sight if he maintains his rhythm. “I am positive I can win the Open. My putting is very good though today, I missed a few of them,” he added.

Day Three action is usually termed as a ‘Moving Day’ and shifts in positions for many on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, the subsidiary category action starts on Friday.

82ND JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA AMATEUR GOLF OPEN

DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA) 65 69 134 -10

2 Ibrahim Bagalana (UGA) 70 70 140 -4

3 Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 73 71 144 0

4 Michael Tumusiime (UGA) 74 72 146 +2

5 Joseph Kanolera (UGA) 72 76 148 +4

6 Peter Tumusiime (UGA) 72 77 149 +5

7 Joseph Ngobi (UGA) 74 76 150 +6

T8 Joseph Kasozi (UGA) 74 78 152 +8

T8 Godfrey Kambale (UGA) 78 74 152 +8

T10 Hassan Kiyemba (UGA) 77 76 153 +9

T10 Joshua Ssenabulya (UGA) 76 77 153 +9

T10 Isiaka Dunia (TAZ) 74 79 153 +9

T10 Ivan Sekulima (UGA) 76 77 153 +9