Buganda to serve delight at 29th Kabaka Coronation Golf Tourney

Since 1993, Buganda Kingdom has been at it. The Buganda Golfers Association (BGA) have always held the Kabaka Coronation Golf Tournament albeit the last two years when the Covid-19 pandemic hit hard and halted any sporting activity.

After the two-year hiatus, the Kings Cup returns in full throttle with the 29th Kabaka Coronation Cup that has an aim to fundraise for the Kingdom’s fight in ending HIV/AIDS in the country by 2030.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is the UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador in the fights of the Aids scourge in East and Central Africa and has more recently been to the islands alongside Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga where men have been urged to lead the fight and save the girl child.

Wellness driven causes

“We call upon as many partners. The funds will be utilized for their intended purpose as we have done over the years,” pledged Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule, who is the Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko, chairman of the Coronation Tournament organizing committee and also patron of the BGA.

“Golfers are very generous people and we are grateful to our Buganda captain Sam Mubiru in organizing this and for Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala for accepting to host us here on this beautiful course. A very high-profile Buganda Kingdom official will tee-off the event and preside over its closing ceremony on Saturday.”

Corporate companies can register more than one team of four players at Shs500,000 each whereas individuals will pay Shs50,000/= to enjoy a round of golf on the day as they contribute to a noble cause.

A field of over 210 golfers is expected for the one-day charity event that will be played on the stableford full-handicap format.

