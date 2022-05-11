Colourful Absa Captain’s Bell tees-off Wamala’s reign

Emmanuel Wamala is simplicity redefined. Yet, he boasts of huge experience in work, golf and he knows how to leave those around him with a smile.

On Saturday, Wamala was ushered in as the new captain of Uganda Golf Club (UGC) at Kitante, taking over from Patrick Billy during the colourful prize-giving ceremony of the Captain’s Bell tournament.

The showpiece is a customary occasion to say goodbye to the outgoing captain, stretching back to 1904 at Makerere University, according to Wamala.

Once a vice-captain in the mid-2000s, now he will hold the mantle for the next year. “Captain’s Bell has been played traditionally since 1908 during the era of captain AC Tomkins,” Wamala stated before thanking sponsors Absa Bank and announcing his new executive at a rather red-lit 19th hole.

“I thank the out-going executive for the great work done amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. To the golfers, thumbs up for braving the early rains for this massive turn up.”

With former Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) captain Deo Akope winning the biggest share of the Shs10m purse for the pros by Absa after an aggregate score of 140 on Friday, Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera took the reins in the amateurs.

Agaba returned 40 points on count-back whereas Musanabera was the overall best female player with 41 points.

UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL BY ABSA

OVERALL WINNERS

M: Dickson Agaba 40 points (c/b)

L: Bernadette Musanabera 41 pts

Pros: Deo Akope 140 (69, 71)

Guest Winner:

Mercy Sebagala 49 pts

Seniors Winners

L: Jenina Nasimolo 31 pts

M: Stephen Katwiremu 35 pts (c/b)

Group A Winners

L: Peace Muyege 36 pts (c/b)