Kabasweka, Ssebugwawo walk their talk to Singleton last 16

The number of women left in the Season VI of Entebbe Singleton Golf Challenge reduced by more than half during last 32 stage at the weekend.

Only five women are still surviving among the last 16 pairings, down from 13 who competed in main competition at the par-71 course on Saturday.

Painfully, the biggest result came as one the all-female pairings, Patricia Nakasi and Bernadette Musanabera, defeated another of Victoria Bagaya and Charity Tushabomwe 7/6 (7-up with six holes to spare).

“It was solid,” a delighted Nakasi said during the all-white electric prize giving ceremony at the 19th Hole. “We worked together.”

Handicap 34 player Nakasi and her Uganda Golf Club (UGC) companion Musanabera won the first five holes for 5-up, squared the short par-3 No.6 but they were 7-up after the ensuing two holes.

At half-way stage, they were 6-up and then squared par-3 Hole No.10, won at par-5 Hole No.11 and upon the par-3 Hole No.12, there was no need to contest on the remaining six holes. The lesser-known pairing didn’t think they would get this far.

“Anything is possible in this tournament. This game is a mind game. We kept calm and enjoyed our game,” added Nakasi.

Unlike Nakasi, the only other remaining pairing of Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiima had to do some work before eliminating Ernest Rukundo and Ancel Tumwesigye 1-up on the 18th green.

The 2018 Singleton Challenge winners were trailing 1-down at halfway stage but they won Hole No.10 and led 1-up after conquering Hole No.11 but it was back to square when they succumbed to a birdie on Hole No.12.

“It was tough. Our opponents were not accustomed to the rules of the game,” said Kabasweka, who won the Entebbe Ladies Open title nine days ago.

Upon squaring the par-4 Hole No.13, Kabasweka and Kesiime turned on the engines to win two holes and lead 2-up after the long par-5 Hole No.15.

The only other lady left in the competition is Edrae Kagombe who, together with her husband Charles, defeated Charles Kabunga and Bridget Basiima 1-up, close shave.

Meanwhile, Moses Ssebugwawo and his partner Charles Odere eliminated low handicappers Dr Peter Apelle and Andrew Baguma 1-up via a sudden-death play-off.