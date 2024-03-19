Kawalya’s gesture lands UGC Lady Captain’s Prize title

Dennis Kawalya could have normally gone about his business on Saturday without minding anybody in his group during the action of the Lady Captain’s Prize tournament at Uganda Golf Club (UGC).





But instead, he opted to be kind and tried to help out a new player during the round. Interestingly, Kawalya’s gesture only blessed him.

He emerged as the overall best male player after returning a score of 62 nett off handicap 19 at the packed par-72 course.





The victory evidenced that one good turn deserves another. “I was just playing with a lady, playing for the first time. So I took it on to help her,” Kawalya explained his victory.





“I played more calm golf as I tried to encourage the lady to play. She actually tried to bundle out on Hole No.5, the sun and the struggles. I tried to keep her in the game. I would go to my shot and then ask her to come through.





“I played with a good group of guys and we were having fun on the course. And starting off on the back nine, we didn’t have any pressure.

My putting was on. I had a small putting drill with one of the pros prior to my game which actually helped,” Kawalya added.





Following two years of consistent golfing, his first-ever overall win comprised two birdies on Holes par-4 No.2 and par-5 No.3.





And on the day UGC lady captain Wendy Angu’Deyo’s first year in office was celebrated, it was Hisae Koshiba who emerged as the best female player with a score of 69 nett off handicap 27.





Both Kawalya and Koshiba won air tickets courtesy of Kenya Airways. The event had other partners including KCB Bank, White Cap Crisp, Aquafina, Gorilla Heights and Wandaz Products.

UGC LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner (L): Hisae Koshiba 69 nett

Overall Winner (M): Dennis Kawalya 62 nett

Guest Winner: Tarit Kimtai 64 nett

Seniors Winner (L): Juma Shamim 75 nett

Seniors Winner (M): Tushar Doshi 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

LADIES

A: Harriet Kitaka 76 nett

B: Aidah Khamis 74 nett (c/b)

C: Shallom Kayenje 73 nett (c/b)

MEN

A: Aggrey Mutaka 70 nett

B: David Batanda 68 nett

C: Samson Akanziza 66 nett

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Peace Kabasweka

M: Tarit Kimtai

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Judith Komugisha