Mayo produces miracle in Karen to qualify for MKO

Ronald Rugumayo is going to his fourth Magical Kenya Open (MKO) later this month. His journey began in 2017 when he made his debut appearance as an amateur after winning the Uganda Open. Over the years, Rugumayo secured wildcard entries for the 2022 and 2023 editions, but this year's qualification holds a special significance as he successfully navigated a rigorous qualification system.

The organisers of the MKO allocate 10 spots to the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), distributed among the top eight Kenyan finishers and the top two non-Kenyan golfers during the six-legged Safari Tour Series.

Rugumayo finished third twice on the leaderboard in 2022 and 2023 and an olive branch was extended to Uganda Golf Union (UGU) who passed it on to the Tooro-bred golfer to fly to Kenya and represent the Pearl of Africa.

Chronology of events

The Safari Tour Series, consisting of six legs including the Uganda Open, Vet Lab, Sigona, Limuru, Muthaiga, and Karen, assigns double points to the Uganda leg due to its substantial cash prize of Shs100m. However, Rugumayo faced a setback in accumulating points when he finished second at the Uganda Open behind veteran Dismas Indiza. A management mishap resulted in the forfeiture of 50 points, a situation Rugumayo's manager, Peter Mujuni, regretfully acknowledged.

Mujuni stated, "His points couldn't count simply because there was an oversight on my end as management. We were a bit ignorant and thought that paying the non-Safari Tour membership fee of $130 would automatically give us membership for the Safari Tour, but that was not the case. We had to pay $70 extra, and when we turned up to play Safari events in January, we were told we had no points and had to start from scratch after paying the $70. Something we obliged to, and now we managed to secure our place. I am relieved. We thank God."

In the pursuit of qualification, Rugumayo faced challenges, including missing the cut at his first attempt in Sigona due to the absence of his driver and putter. However, he rallied in subsequent legs, making the cut at both the Limuru (29 points) and Muthaiga (35 points) legs. In the final qualification leg at Karen, Rugumayo aimed to surpass fellow Ugandan competitors, including David Kamulindwa, Abraham Ainamani, and Phillip Kasozi, who were ahead of him in the standings.

Sheer determination

Rugumayo demonstrated remarkable skill and determination in Karen, posting scores of four-under 68 on Day One, a course-record round of nine-under 63 on Day Two, and two-under 70 on Day 3, securing a two-shot lead over the relentless Indiza. However, a disappointing round of three-over 75 in the fourth and final round saw Rugumayo lose his lead to Indiza, who claimed victory with an impressive 18-under 270, winning by six strokes.

Despite the challenges, Rugumayo accumulated 48 points, achieving a final aggregate of 112, narrowly surpassing Kamulindwa, Ainamani, and Kasozi by one, six, and 31 points, respectively, earning his spot in the 2024 edition of the Magical Kenya Open scheduled for February 22-25. The tournament boasts a hefty cash prize of €1,750,000 (Shs6.b), and Rugumayo, looking forward to the event, exclaimed, "2024 is going to be a good year. I cannot wait for the Open. I have worked hard for this one."

RUGUMAYO AT A GLANCE

Full Names: Ronald Rugumayo

Born: December 28, 1992

Birth Place: Fort Portal, Uganda

Parents: Bernadette Kajumba & John Rwabwogo (RIP)

Started Golf: 2002

National Team: 2010-18 (9 years)

World Ranking: 2902

FINAL LEADERBOARD – TOP 5

1. Dismas Indiza( KEN) -18 270

2. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) -12 276

3. Greg Snow (KEN) -11 277

4. Mutahi Kibugu (KEN) -5 283

5. Samuel Njoroge (KEN) -2 286

Safari Tour Ranking

Name Nation Events Points

1. Dismas Indiza (KEN) 6 294.5

2. Samuel Njoroge (KEN) 6 251.0

3. Greg Snow (KEN) 6 234.3

4. Daniel Nduva (KEN) 6 172.0

5. Njoroge Kibugu (KEN) 4 160.5

6. Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 4 154.0

7. Mike Kisia (KEN) 5 153.8

8. Mohit Mediratta (KEN) 4 153.0

9. Mutahi Kibugu (KEN) 4 139.0

10. Jastas Madoya (KEN) 5 125.5

11. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 3 112.0

12. David Kamulindwa (UGA) 3 111.0

13. Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 5 106.5

14. Riz Charania (KEN) 4 93.0

15.Erick Ooko (KEN) 3 88.0

*Top 8 Kenyans & Top 2 Non-Kenyans Qualify for Magical Kenya Open 2024