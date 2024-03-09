Mukasa looks to more than golf during Katogo tenure

New Katogo captain Elly Kibuka Mukasa knows the task at hand. Upon taking on the reins as the leader for the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) membership franchise, his goals are big.

A majority of them will rotate around the I&M Katogo Series tournament whose first of four rounds tees-off at the par-71 course on Saturday.

“As the Katogo fraternity captain, the recognition of the work done by the past captain and his committee, on which I served as vice captain, makes me proud,” Kibuka Mukasa said.

Katogo is a group of about 100 EGC members who since 2008 would share a local katogo meal after a round. Their patrons are Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka and Edward Kabuchu.

The Katogo Series was invitational last year on its debut but now, it has been opened up to every member under Uganda Golf Union (UGU) clubs.

“We have fully booked a draw and expect over 220 players,” said Kibuka Mukasa who first played golf in 2007 before joining EGC two years later.

The unique format of play, according to tournament director Paul Kaheru, is ‘In Regulation’. “This is an individual event. You must land on the green in regulation. If you do not land on the green in regulation, you are penalized an extra stroke. However, if your final score on the hole is a par or better, you do not incur the penalty,” Kaheru explained the rule.

For example: on the par-3 Hole No.16, a player lands on the green for two. She putts twice and scores a bogey. Since she did not land on the green in regulation, she records a double bogey. However, in the same scenario, if she putts only once and scores a par, she is not penalized and records her par.

But, Kibuka Mukasa who is deputized by Andrew Kibaya, plans to do more than golf during his time at the helm.

“We plan to officially launch our chosen CSR projects around Entebbe town at the next event. So there is a lot of work and activities lined up for us as a committee and like my vice-captain Kibaya said earlier on, it's indeed exciting times for the Katogo golf fraternity and our valuable partners,” the handicap 10 player added.

On the course, tournament partners Victoria Motors have staked a new Mitsubishi Xpander car insured by GA Insurance as a hole-in-one prize on one of the par-3 Holes either on No.2, No.6, No.8, No.12 or No.16.

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Name: Katogo Golf Series

Edition: 2nd

Tournament Purse: Shs490m

Title Sponsor: I&M Bank

Venue: Entebbe Club

New Katogo Captain: Elly Mukasa

New Katogo Vice-Captain: Andrew Kibaya

Annual Legs: 4 (Quarterly)

Opening Date: Mar 9 (Today)