Namulonge's Musoke smiles to Equity Naro Open win

Dominic Musoke admits he did not think he would turn out the overall winner of the Equity Bank - Naro Namulonge Golf Open at the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club on Saturday.

Musoke is a familiar figure at Namulonge but not across the local golf fraternity. Yet, a classic field had opted to grace the par-69 course, including reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion Godfrey Nsubuga, national captain Ibrahim Bagalana and experienced Joseph Cwinyaai.

But the Namulonge-bred player led from start to win the third edition of the Namulonge Open title with an aggregate score of one-over 139 gross after two days.

“I am happy to win this, but not happy as a player. I didn’t play well today (Saturday),” he said. “I didn’t expect to win this especially looking at my game,” said the man who has grown up on the fringes of this course.

Musoke led the field on Day One on Friday after carding one-under 68 with four birdies on Holes par-5 No.5, and par-4s No.6, No.9 and No.18. He also scored bogeys on Holes par-4 No.7 and the two par-3s No.4 and No.11.

His woes however came on Day Two when he only birdied the 15th green but registered bogeys on Holes par-3s No.2 and No.4 and par-4s No.7 and No.8.

“My putting didn’t impress me. My driving and chipping was okay, the tee-shots were fine, second shots were fine but the putts. This win means a lot to me because I am happy and my sponsor Gerald Museeta of Munini Company is happy,” he added.

This was Musoke’s day though because Nsubuga, Cwinyaai and Bagalana who could have challenged him, were disqualified by tournament officials after they violated rules and re-scheduled themselves to play very early on Saturday.

Cwinyaai actually returned three-under 66 for his Day Two score. Meanwhile, Richard Baguma emerged as the best professional player after carding 66 to take the biggest share of a Shs10m kitty.

Tournament sponsors Equity Bank led by managing director Anthony Kituuka started off a 1000-tree planting campaign, beginning at the Hole No.3.

More than 100 players took part with representation from Entebbe, Kabale, Lira, Arua, Tooro, Masindi and Kitante clubs.

2023 EQUITY BANK - NARO GOLF OPEN

AMATEURS FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Dominic Musoke 68 71 139

2 Miracle Agotre 73 67 140

3 Innocent Okecha 73 69 142

4 Collins Matovu 69 73 142

5 Joseph Kigozi 74 70 144

6 Joseph Kasozi 69 75 144

7 Alexander Matsiko 73 72 145

8 Hassan Kiyemba 73 76 149

9 Charles Jjunju 78 72 150

10 Peter Tumusiime 71 85 156

PROFESSIONALS FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Richard Baguma 66

T2 Tom Jjingo 68

T2 Hussein Bagalana 68

4 Fred Nkuranga 68

5 Emma Ogwang 69

T6 Becca Mwanja 70

T6 Happy Robert 70

7 Herman Mutawe 71





SUBSIDIARY RESULTS

Nett Winner (M): David Tayebwa 77 nett

Nett Winner (L): Ruth Ssali 97 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: William Esuma 70 nett

B: Robert Mugabe 69 nett

C: Collin Subika 70 nett

LADIES

A: Sarah Nduhukire 77 nett

B: Dinah Acen 73 nett

C: Sheilla Ayebare 80 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Joyce Kisembo

M: Tonny Ocen

NEAREST TO PIN

L: Faith Namara

M: Stephen Mutawe