Rugumayo happy with progress at Uganda Open
Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi deservedly took all the limelight after his 10-shot margin that thrust his to his second Uganda Professionals Golf Open title in three years at Kigo over the weekend.
The man from Royal Harare Club added to his Kinshasa Open and Lubumbashi Open gongs of the year and coasted home on the final day having seized an eight-stroke margin by halfway stage of the 17th Tusker Malt Open.
And the partisan gallery at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa had actually opted to rally behind Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo, one of the three men in the main pressure group including Kenyan Greg Snow.
However, after a terrible double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.8 and another four straight bogeys at the end of the round, Rugumayo’s score of five-over 77 left him tied with Kenyan Simon Ngige who had stroked one-under 71.
The pair tied on aggregate score of 287 and it marked the best performance by Rugumayo since he turned pro four years ago.
“It is preparation everything rotates around,” the man who hails from Fort Portal said in a chat. “Great preparation builds the layers of confidence that allow you to believe, rather than hope that you will play well,” he reacted to his feat.
Rugumayo won the Uganda Amateur Golf Open after wading off the challenge from Ronald Otile at Kitante in 2017 and he would turn to the paid ranks the next year.
His growth has been impeccable. He missed the cut at the 2019 edition of the Pros Open in Kigo but in 2020 when Chinhoi won at Kitante, Rugumayo finished ninth.
And last year, Rugumayo came fourth, still finishing as the country’s best player. “I love the progress. It’s a process I have to stay focused and keep grinding my time will coming,” he said in a chat.
His best round was the five-under 67 comprising five birdies on the front nine and an eagle on the 13th green that he shot on Day Three on Friday.
This pushed him to six-under overall after 54 holes, five within Chinhoi’s reach going into Saturday’s business.
“The part of my game that really worked was my mental toughness. I really behaved well after all sorts of shots and special thanks to Phil Jenkins for the mental tips. Nothing beats discipline, hard work, honestly,” he added.
A total 15 Ugandans including South Africa-born Joshua Seale and Zimbabwe-bred Visitor Mapwanya made the cut for the Shs100m kitty but the biggest praise besides Rugumayo went Irene Nakalembe who tied 31st.
Nakalembe, who won the Uganda Ladies Open title last year, is the first lady to make the cut in the history of a pros’ championship.
“She’s one of the best lady golfers Uganda has ever had, we have talent, we just luck resources and exposure,” said Rugumayo who plans to gun for more honours.
“I look forward competing in big and competitive tournaments. The Safari Tour season has just started, Kenya Open, there tournaments in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria,”
RUGUMAYO IN 2022
Kenya Open: Missed cut by 3 shots
Zimbabwe Open: Missed cut
Rwenzori Open: Champion
Singleton Match-play Challenge: 2nd
Kitante Ladies Open: Champion
Absa Event: 4th
Lira Open: 4th
Uganda Pros Open: Tied 2nd
RUGUMAYO AT THE UGANDA PROS OPEN
2019: Missed Cut
2020: 9th
2021: 4th
2022: Tied 2nd
17TH TUSKER MALT UGANDA GOLF PROS OPEN
FINAL LEADERBOARD
1 Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 69 70 66 72 277
T2 Simon Ngige (KEN) 75 74 67 71 287
T2 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 73 70 67 77 287
4 Greg Snow (KEN) 74 70 70 76 290
T5 Samuel Njoroge (KEN) 72 74 72 73 291
T5 Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) 73 72 71 75 291
T7 Visitor Mapwanya (UGA) 73 77 71 72 293
T7 Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) 76 72 68 77 293
T9 David Wakhu (KEN) 76 76 69 73 294
T9 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 75 76 71 72 294
T9 Willy Deus Kitata (UGA) 75 74 75 70 294
T9 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 72 70 76 76 294
T15 Joshua Seale (UGA) 79 70 72 76 297
T17 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 77 75 73 73 298
T19 Brian Toolit (UGA) 78 74 77 71 300
T19 Silver Opio (UGA) 76 75 73 76 300
T24 Ibrahim Bagalana* (UGA) 81 70 76 76 303
26 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 77 71 74 82 304
T28 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 76 76 73 81 306
30 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 79 73 73 82 307
T31 Irene Nakalembe (UGA) 80 72 74 82 308
T31 Grace Kasango (UGA) 73 77 75 83 308
T34 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 80 72 79 78 309
* Denotes amateur player