Rugumayo rekindles Tours’ debate

Ronald Rugumayo’s name is still on the lips of very many ardent golf followers across the globe.

His putt on the par-4 ninth green of the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club during the Magical Kenya Open on Friday made him the first-ever Ugandan golfer to make the cut on the DP World Tour (European Tour).

“It’s more than I can imagine. Like I said, each and everything I am doing right now, I am doing for my country,” reacted Rugumayo who finished 72nd on Sunday.

He has remained the talk of the golfing world, evoking reactions from top players such as South Africa Proteas’ captain Temba Bavuma, former Dutch footballer Nigel de Jong, PGA (Professional Golfers' Association of America) Tour star American Tony Finau and fellow competitors from the DP Tour.

This is Uganda’s highest level ever in golf history, especially for a country with only 18 golf courses of which their existence is threatened. Leading golfing country USA has about 15500 courses, which represents about 43 percent of the world’s golf courses.

Little wonder, Rugumayo’s display has evoked debate about the recent battle of major golf Tours; DP, PGA and the new LIV Golf which is financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

LIV, which means the Roman numerals for the number 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied, clashed with PGA over top player sign ups and breakaways from the latter.

Rugumayo’s progress showed that the DP and PGA Tours still offer a chance to growth to every professional player in the world. “Growing the game,” read a number of digital posts by the DP World Tour.

“In a golf era increasingly characterized by the rich getting richer, stories like these really make you smile,” American journalist Daniel Rapaport, who has featured significantly in the Netflix’s famous golf documentary series Full Swing, wrote about Rugumayo.

“Don’t try in another tour. You can watch that only on the DP World Tour… well done Ronald, enjoy the weekend and climb that leaderboard,” remarked Spanish Pablo Larrazabal, who played the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom in June 2022.

Rugumayo, who missed winning the Uganda Professionals Golf Open due to four putts on the par-3 Hole No.9 on Day Four at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante last year, has now opened a window of opportunities.

“I grew up watching Tiger Woods and everything I do; I just look up to Tigers Woods. Tiger Woods without a doubt is the face of golf,” Rugumayo stated.

“Each and everything I post on social media are always hash tags golfing to inspire. So my first dream as a player has always been to inspire people, to inspire the upcoming golfers. And I would like to see a few years from now, more Ugandans playing on the big Tour, not only Ugandans and East Africans,” he added.

Playing more events on the DP World Tour puts Rugumayo in quest for shares of tournaments with purses of at least €1m (Shs4.25b).

RUGUMAYO AT A GLANCE

Full Names: Ronald Rugumayo

Born: December 28, 1992

Age: 31

Birth Place: Fort Portal, Uganda

Parents: Bernadette Kajumba & John Rwabwogo (RIP)

Started Golf: 2002

National Team: 2010-18 (9 years)

World Ranking: 2901

WHAT THEY SAID OF RUGUMAYO

DP World Tour: “An historic week is complete for Ronald Rugumayo. You've inspired a nation and whole continent.”

Paul McGinley, 2000, 2004 & 2006 Ryder Cup champion: “Just brilliant.”

Tony Finau, 2019 & 2021 Presidents Cup winner: “Just awesome.”

Tooro Kingdom: “Congratulations Emanzi ya Tooro.”

Temba Bavuma, Proteas Captain: “Inspirational stuff.”

Romain Langasque, DP World Tour Player: “That’s why I love playing over here!! Well done Ronald.”

Thomas Bjørn, 2000 and 2003 Open Championship runner-up: “Love it.. Well done Ronald… Enjoy your weekend.”

Luke Donald, 2023 Ryder Cup winning captain: “So good.”

“You’ve got a new fan in me Ronald, great playing, continued success and thank you for indeed inspiring your fellow Ugandans and many more juniors around the world playing this game we love.”

Connor Syme, DP World Tour Player: “Awesome this.”

Fredrik Lindbolm, Swedish pro golfer: “This is awesome!!”