Rugumayo wants redemption at Entebbe Open

The Uganda Professionals Golf Association (UPGA) faced a thorough reality check last week.

Yet, the wait for the first Ugandan winner of the Uganda Professionals Golf Open since 2014 continued after Ronald Rugumayo capitulated with the putter, leaving Kenyan Dismas Indiza to clinch his record sixth title at Kitante on Saturday.

More painfully, only 12 Ugandans including two amateurs made the cut in quest for the Shs100m kitty at Uganda Golf Club, a total less than 15 at Kigo last year.

Rugumayo tied second with Namibian Paulino Kasoma and the former is intent on burying that misery at the Entebbe Open which has a Shs36m kitty over 72 holes beginning Wednesday.

Rugumayo, David Kamulindwa and Phillip Kasozi who finished in the top 10 places at Kitante will be leading Ugandans when a field of 45 players tees-off at the par-71 course.

The field has decreased after Kenya Golf Open Limited declined to accept the Entebbe Open as a Safari Tour event, in the road to the DP World Tour - Kenya Open due next March.

This meant a sizable group of players who competed at Kitante but are subscribed to the Safari Tour did not consider Entebbe.

However, Entebbe Open defending champion Kenyan Jastas ‘Pastor’ Madoya, opted to return to Entebbe and compete. “I love Entebbe,” he said in a chat recently. “I hope I can do it again,” he added.

Madoya won the title in 2019 with an aggregate nine-under 275 for an eight-stroke margin. Madoya will be challenged by the foreign cast comprising Rwandan Celestin Nsanzuwera who tied eighth at Kitante and Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya who is a regular top-10 finisher.

However, a majority of local pros are looking to make amends and most of the chance at Entebbe. “As professional golfers, it is a dream come true. For the last five years, we have not had an event which is fully professional,” Entebbe pro Davis Kato stated.

ENTEBBE GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENTS’ DETAILS

Dates: November 1-4

Pros Kitty: Shs36m

Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

TOURNAMENT ITINERARY

Nov 1: Media Par-3 Challenge

Nov 1-4: Pros tourney

Nov 3-4: Amateurs Gross Rounds

Nov 4: Subsidiary Category