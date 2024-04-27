Serena63 Series spices up Golden Jubilee celebrations

The new Serena63 Golf Series Championship had quite humble beginnings at the par-72 Lake Victoria Resort & Spa in Kigo last year.

The trio of Dr. Kato Ssebaale, Jadu Patel and David Plenderleith emerged as the top players in the order of merit of the championship built on accumulation of 26 rounds of action across the year.

Inevitably, the three men are all members of Serena Kigo Golf Club. Ahead of the second edition of the championship, the club wants more entries from non-members of Kigo.

In great part, the tournament organisers and title sponsors I&M Bank are hoping to increase numbers of participants at the championship, whose name is derived from the course record of nine-under 63 set by Kenyan Dismas Indiza during the 2019 Uganda Professionals Open.

“Once they (sponsors) saw the results of last year and what they wanted us to achieve, it was easy to partner again,” Kigo director of golf Theodore van Rooyen said during the tournament launch.

“This is our opportunity to welcome all. Currently, all 18 holes are open for play. It’s fantastically manicured,” stated Theo. Key to raising the entries is the changes in prizes of the tournament.

“Our target audience is the affluent customer in Uganda. One of their connection moments is golf. That’s why we are heavily investing in golf so that our customers are getting a piece of this celebration of 50 years,” explained I&M Bank head of marketing and corporate affairs Annette Nakiyaga.

The Series will need a player to accumulate 28 rounds of golf over a 32-week period with an entry fee of Shs63000 and green fees at a flat rate of $40 (Shs152,000).

“People feel this tournament is quite exclusive but we are opening it up. Kigo membership at this course is quite steep but one can win membership worth $7500 (Shs28.5m) to experience this world-class course,” she added.

Nakiyaga and team have five slots dedicated to the winners to play at the I&M Invitational tournament in Nairobi.

There will also be key accommodation at Serena Hotel as well as flights to Serena properties around the region. And Theo believes it is probably one of the highest prized amateur tournaments in the country.