Uganda, Kenya share spoils at belated 2023 Victoria Cup

Kenya may have retained the Victoria Cup after sharing honors with Uganda in the delayed 2023 edition played at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course, but many neutrals believe the hosts emerged victorious in the sequence of events.

Despite the official Round Three foursomes being washed away by heavy early morning rains, Uganda showcased their prowess by earning 3.5 points in the four-ball better-ball round, while record winners Kenya managed only half a point last Friday.

In the seven-year-old Ryder Cup-like duel between the neighboring nations, Uganda, aiming for their second title, staged a remarkable comeback from a three-point deficit on Day One during the opening matchplay foursomes and four-ball better-ball rounds, drawing level on Day Two.

Washed away round

The decisive ‘Judgement Day’ on Saturday, February 2, witnessed a larger gallery and intensified performances from both teams.

Starting the final day with six points each, the air was thick with invisible pressure. After numerous close calls, sighs of relief, moments of grief from missed putts, and celebratory fist pumps and high-fives, the 10 matchplay singles round matches concluded evenly, with both teams securing five wins each.

Consequently, the championship climaxed in a tie, with each team tallying 11 points. Despite being the underdog with a less-experienced side, Team Uganda and their fervent fans will reflect on the three 1-up losses suffered to Kenya in the singles round as the factor that prevented them from securing a second title.

Rookies performance

Ugandan rookies Amon Bwambale, John Musimenta, and Reagan Akena had opportunities to seize the initiative seasoned campaigners but unfortunately lost to John Lejirma, Ebill Omollo, and Josphat Rono, respectively. The 2022 Uganda Amateur Open winner, Andrew Ssekibejja, avoided defeat with a last-gasp 1-up victory over Kenya captain Dennis Maara. However, ‘off-colour’ Joseph Kasozi continued his struggles with a 2&1 defeat to Michael Karanja, and Thembo Elton’s 3&2 loss to Krisch Beiju ensured Uganda must wait until September this year for another shot at the Victoria Cup when the seventh edition tees off in Nairobi.

Uganda’s coach, Flavia Namakula, a celebrated female professional golfer, expressed her satisfaction, stating, “I am not disappointed. We would have wished for an outright win, but the boys deserved their plaudits because they did their best.”

Namakula emphasised the potential for growth in the team, highlighting the need for continued unity and extended practice in matchplay formats.

The busy season continues with Namakula poised to lead out the different national teams to at least six international tournaments across the year. And for now, the mini-celebrations must be muted for hard work to continue in earnest.

MATCHPLAY MAIN EVENT

Round Uganda Kenya

1. Foursomes 1.0 3.0

2. Four-Ball 1.5 2.5

3. Four-Ball 3.5 0.5

4. Singles 5.0 5.0

Total Points 11 11

Roll of Champions

2016: Kenya

2017: Kenya

2018: Kenya

2019: Uganda

2020/21: Covid-19

2022: Kenya

2023: Uganda/Kenya

Team Uganda: Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai (captain), Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo