Katende out of the 2024 MX season

Young rider Miguel Katende will not take part in the 2024 Uganda Motocross Championship after injuring his hip and knee in one of last season’s final events at Victoria Race Track in Garuga in November 2023.

A hard landing in the last heat of the 85cc saw the youngster twisted by his bike. He has since been undergoing medication at CoRSU Hospital on Entebbe Road.

George Ssemakula, the father of the rider, confirmed the unfortunate news to Daily Monitor.

“We are trying a lot to see that he recovers well. As we talk now he is undergoing rehabilitation at CoRSU and he has to do physiotherapy three times a week," Ssemakula said as he called on fans to give a helping hand to the now financially handicapped family that has spent over Shs12m on nursing the youngster.

Ssemakula further revealed that they did not expect a busy season for Katende as he is a candidate at St Francis Day and Boarding School, Buddo.

"He was going to do a few races then start preparing for his Primary Leaving Examinations."

Last year, Katende became the first Ugandan rider to represent the country at the World Motocross Championship in Romania where he managed to finish 36th overall in the 65cc class.

The 12 year old started racing in 2016 and he has upgraded and become one of Uganda’s finest riders.

In 2022 he also finished second in the FIM Africa Motocross Championship which was hosted in Uganda.

Age- 12 years

2019: East and Central 50cc champion

2020: 50cc senior champion

2020-21: 65cc champion

2022: 2nd FIM Africa 65cc.

School: St. Francis Junior Buddo

Parent: George Ssemakula