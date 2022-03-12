Museveni’s brother rallies for more motorsport funding

Michael Toyota (Left) flags off some of the participants of the EMC Kaliro Sugar Rally during a ceremonial unveiling at Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja City on March 11, 2022. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

By  Philip Wafula

President Museveni’s younger brother, Michael Nuwagira alias Toyota, has rallied for more funding for motorsport, saying the sport needs to be well-funded like other disciplines.
Toyota, who said he has been passionate about motorsport right from his childhood, made the remarks in Jinja City on March 11, ahead of the Kaliro Sugar rally organised by Eastern Motor Club (EMC), and runs until Sunday.

