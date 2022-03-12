Museveni’s brother rallies for more motorsport funding

President Museveni’s younger brother, Michael Nuwagira alias Toyota, has rallied for more funding for motorsport, saying the sport needs to be well-funded like other disciplines.

Toyota, who said he has been passionate about motorsport right from his childhood, made the remarks in Jinja City on March 11, ahead of the Kaliro Sugar rally organised by Eastern Motor Club (EMC), and runs until Sunday.

“I started rally [sic] in the 1990s; however, the game lacks sponsorship, according to the interactions I have with the organisers,” he said.

He added: “The government should come in and support the sport like it does to others like football; rally is more of tourism than any other sport.”

Despite the challenges, Toyota averred that the sport has gained significant ground and has been taken over by young drivers. “During the 90s and 2000s, old people were engaged in the sport, but currently, it’s the young people driving.”

Toyota, who also said he was a sponsor as well, said he has contributed Shs10m in this year’s event and pledged Shs100,000 in refreshments for each participant.

From March 11-13, Iganga and Kaliro districts will be home to the rally which has been a constant feature on the national calendar, but was last run in 2020 before the Covid pandemic affected the calendar and saw the 2020 season extended to cover 2021 as well.