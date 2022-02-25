Lwakataka promises fireworks in Kaliro Sugar EMC Rally

Ponsiano Lwakataka never ceases to amaze every time he gets an opportunity to speak.

He was one of the drivers present at the launch of the Kaliro Sugar EMC Rally 2022 in Bugolobi Thursday morning and lit up the boardroom on arrival.

First, he jokingly asked fellow driver Rajiv Ruparelia to show respect by surrendering his seat to him because he is a champion.

“Allow me have that seat because I’m your senior,” Lwakataka ordered and Rajiv obliged as the two embraced.

The Mafu Mafu driver then got the opportunity to speak and promised to carry his form from Mbarara Rally to the second event of the championship.

“I am already in the lead and I will be looking for my third title this season,” he warned. “My car is ready and when I promise, I deliver. I’m going for victory in Jinja,”

He also tasked FMU to ensure what happened in Mbarara does not happen again in the sport.

“What happened in Mbarara affected us so much as drivers. It was unfortunate and we hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The Subaru Impreza N12B driver leads the race for the title after collecting maximum points in the first event of the season held in Mbarara in January.

Iganga-born Kepher Walubi missed Mbarara Rally but will be back in action to entertain the home crowd.

He warned, “I welcome you all to my town, Iganga. Lwakataka is upbeat but he knows what I am capable of.”

The second event of the season is set for March 11-13th in areas of Iganga and Kaliro and was launched at Alam Group of Companies head office in Industrial Area.

Kaliro Sugar presented a dummy cheque of 30m in support of the event.

Alam Group of Companies Managing Director Sami Alam urged drivers to ensure safety in order to attract more people to the sport.

KALIRO SUGAR EMC RALLY 2022

Dates: March 11-13

Entries close: March 5

Sections: Six