Pearl rally moves office
- All information about the third round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) has been centralised at the Kampala Nile Resort Hotel in the Namanve Industrial Park, moving from the Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi.
Weeks to Uganda’s biggest rally event – the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, organisers have moved its secretariat for the first time in six years.
The hotel will also be the starting point for the rally which will be held on May 6-8 in the districts of Mukono and Lugazi.
The hotel has also given Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) and ARC officials 10 rooms at zero cost. In addition, there is a 30 per cent discount for all rally fans.
“We are glad to be part of this sporting event. It will give us much pleasure the host Uganda and Africa’s best rally crews. This engagement is special,” Titus Olweny, the general manager of Kampala Nile Resort, noted.
The event that will cover a total distance of 468km, 271km of which is competitive, has already secured a Shs250m backing from Shell.
FMU President Dipu Ruparlia continued to sound a warning about safety to fans as the FIA has continued cautioned Uganda.
A total of 10 sections will be covered with three stages of Day One repeated. Only two will be repeated on Day Two.
PEARL OF AFRICA UGANDA RALLY- RECENT WINNERS
2020 & 2021 – Not held due to Covid-19 pandemic
2019: Manvir Singh Baryan
(Skoda Fabia R5) Kenya
2018: Manvir Singh Baryan
(Skoda Fabia R5) Kenya
2017: Manvir Singh Baryan
(Skoda Fabia R5) Kenya
2016: Hassan Alwi Junior
(Subaru Impreza STi N14) Kenya
2015: Jaspreet Singh Chatthe
(Mitsubishi Evo. X) Kenya
2014: Rajbir Rai
(Mitsubishi Evo. X) Kenya)
2013: Jas Mangat
(Mitsubishi Evo. X) Uganda
2012: Mohammed Essa
(Subaru Impreza N12) Zambia
2011: Ponsiano Lwakataka
(Subaru Impreza N8) Uganda
2010: Jamie Whyte
(Subaru Impreza N10) Zimbabwe
[email protected]