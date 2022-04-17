Pearl rally moves office

Weeks to Uganda’s biggest rally event – the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, organisers have moved its secretariat for the first time in six years.

All information about the third round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) has been centralised at the Kampala Nile Resort Hotel in the Namanve Industrial Park, moving from the Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi.

The hotel will also be the starting point for the rally which will be held on May 6-8 in the districts of Mukono and Lugazi.

The hotel has also given Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) and ARC officials 10 rooms at zero cost. In addition, there is a 30 per cent discount for all rally fans.

“We are glad to be part of this sporting event. It will give us much pleasure the host Uganda and Africa’s best rally crews. This engagement is special,” Titus Olweny, the general manager of Kampala Nile Resort, noted.

The event that will cover a total distance of 468km, 271km of which is competitive, has already secured a Shs250m backing from Shell.

FMU President Dipu Ruparlia continued to sound a warning about safety to fans as the FIA has continued cautioned Uganda.

A total of 10 sections will be covered with three stages of Day One repeated. Only two will be repeated on Day Two.

PEARL OF AFRICA UGANDA RALLY- RECENT WINNERS