Pearl Rally to remember fallen drivers

The 2023 Pearl of Africa Rally will be held in honour of fallen drivers Muna Singh Sr., Frank Nekusa and Edwin Kalule.

Singh is a former African champion (1994 and 1996). Kalule was the 2018 Uganda two-wheel drive champion while Nekusa was an experienced co-driver who read notes for Karim Hirji, Sam Ssali and the late Charles Muhangi.

“We decided to honour some of the fallen drivers by naming some stages after them. Singh did so many things for the ARC and he will be remembered for that,” explained the Clerk of the course, Omar Mayanja. He also said that sections of the course will be named after the fallen drivers.

The Singh Sr. and Nekusa sections will be done twice on Friday and Saturday, while Kalule will be the last section on Sunday.

The rally which will run in the districts of Buikwe and Jinja will have competitive sections.

Meanwhile, scrutineering of national cars was done yesterday at Shell Amber Court in Jinja while cars that will score Africa Rally Championship (ARC) points will be checked today.

Thirty-one crews will take part in the event but only seven crews are eligible for ARC points.

Sections

Muna Singh Sr – 25.60 kms

Frank Nekusa – 8.65kms