Rajiv in early lead as Walubi thrills home fans in Kaliro Sugar rally

Rajiv Rupaleria will enter the business end of the Kaliro Sugar Rally on Sunday with a bit of motivation after taking over the leader board from Saturday’s action that is organised by the Eastern Motor Club (EMC).

Rupaleria and his co-driver Enoch Olinga drove their Volkswagen Prato wheels in 22 minutes 23.83 seconds through the three day one sections to take an early lead.

The three are the 16.94 kilometres Rutakirwa of Nkoore, the 19.19 kilometre Shaban Nkuutu sections and the super special stage at Nakalama.

Hassan Alwi is standing on second while Ponsiano Lwakataka who is leading the drivers’ overall log standings with his Subaru N12 follows closely.

Emmanuel Kirumira who won the “WD championship in Mbarara is out of the race

Walubi thrills

Busoga homeboy Kepher Walubi and his co-driver George Semakula who thrilled the fans both in the two sections before muscling out Arthur Blick in the super special stage with their Busoga kingdom flag have promised a better fight on Sunday.

“The love shown today is priceless and gives me more motivation,” Walubi told Daily Monitor after the double circuit.

“I will go full blast in the remaining sections to see that I preserve the pride of Busoga and the whole region that has been behind me.”

Sunday action will see the drivers through three stages: The MJ Safaris (13,30km), Kaliro Sugar (18.80 km) and the Daudi Migereko (19Km) stages. The drivers will then head to the service park at the Kaliro District headquarters before returning for the final lap through the MJ Safaris and Kaliro Sugar routes. The drivers will cover a total of 176.04 kilometres, of which 124.33 are competitive and the rest between the respective stages.

KALIRO SUGAR EMC RALLY 2022

Provisional results for day 1

1. Rajiv Ruparelia / Enoch Leroy Olinga (P / Vw Proto) 0:22:23 83

2. Alwi Hassan / Joseph Kamya (P / Subaru N14) 0:22:51 47

3. Ponsiano Lwakataka / Paul Musaazi (P/Subaru N12) 0:23:01 24

4. Ronald Sebuguzi / Anthony Mugambwa (P / Evo X) 0:23:25 07

5. Musa Kabega / Rogers Sirwomu (Evo 9) 0:23:46 02

6. Mark Lubega / Daniels Mbabazi (Div 2 / Subaru N10) 0:24:29 32

7. Arthur Blick / Alistair Blick (P / Evo X) 0:24:35 53

8. Mike Mukula / Edward Kiyingi (Subaru N12) 0:24:49 93