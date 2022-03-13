Rajiv in early lead as Walubi thrills home fans in Kaliro Sugar rally

Kepher Walubi

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Rupaleria and his co-driver Enoch Olinga drove their Volkswagen Prato wheels in 22 minutes 23.83 seconds through the three day one sections to take an early lead.

Rajiv Rupaleria will enter the business end of the Kaliro Sugar Rally on Sunday with a bit of motivation after taking over the leader board from Saturday’s action that is organised by the Eastern Motor Club (EMC).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.