Verstappen crowned world champion despite Mercedes' protests

2021 FIA Formula One World Champion Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium of the Yas Marina Circuit after winning the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

  • Fittingly the title protagonists filled the front row in Abu Dhabi with Verstappen on pole after a flying lap in qualifying.

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday.
The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last.

