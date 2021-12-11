Water polo, open water swimming take centre stage as Zone III climaxes

Open water swimming (OWS) became part of the Cana Zone III Championships during the 4th edition in Sudan.

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Ampaire Namanya, Ariyo Ahumuza, Bryan Kisakye, Rachael Galinda, Chris Gregory, Mubarak Ssemanda, Olivia Nalwadda, Michael Obote, Amos Bakka, Trinity Biyagwa, Timothy Ongaba, Paul Musoke, Adam Kihumuro.

Open water swimming (OWS) became part of the Cana Zone III Championships during the 4th edition in Sudan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.