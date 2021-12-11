Water polo, open water swimming take centre stage as Zone III climaxes

Open water swimming (OWS) became part of the Cana Zone III Championships during the 4th edition in Sudan.

This time at the 6th edition, Uganda is looking to establish a water polo competition as the championships climax with this sport and OWS this afternoon at Speke Resort – Munyonyo.

“Uganda is top of the performance and development stage in water polo but the aim is not to win but help the whole region grow,” water polo coach Erick Kisero, said at the pre-championship press conference on Tuesday.

What we shall do this time is have mixed teams of at most six boys and two girls for each country to promote participation,” he added.

The players are upbeat too.

“Our team is really good but we have not had enough competition in a while. We are excited to restart this,” Ampaire Namanya said.