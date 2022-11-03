British manager lauds para-lifter Mbaziira for quick progress

British manager Msika Farai has lauded para-lifter Dennis Mbaziira for the quick progress since his sixth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

Last weekend Mbaziira bagged two bronze medals at the Para Powerlifting IPC African Championships in Cairo, Egypt for being the third-best African in the 88kg category, in an event that included Cubans, Uzbekistanis, Iraqis, etc.

Mbaziira lifted: 162kg, 165kg and 170kg, totalling 497kg. Among eight, six of whom lifted heavier weights, Mbaziira was third of only four who managed all three perfect lifts, earning a second bronze.

Egypt’s Muhammed Elelfat took gold with 657 points, Algeria’s Muhammed Ali Hadji took silver with 606 points, while India’s Sudhir, the gold medallist in Birmingham, managed just 430 points.

“By achieving bronze within two months of his debut, Dennis is showing great improvement,” said Farai, who sponsored Mbaziira’s trip. Farai, who travelled to Cairo to guide his athlete, also commended Mbaziira’s technical ability which helped him execute three good lifts, after failing his first two in Birmingham.

But Farai knows Mbaziira must do better to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

He must compete in the four events till July 2024 to improve his ranking; qualify among the top eight in his class for Paris, or enhance his chances of being considered for the 20 special slots.

“I’m so grateful to my manager Farai, who ensured this trip is a success,” Mbaziira told Daily Monitor. “I’m now confident and if I continue working with my coaches [Jude] Matamori and Kenny [Sekilanda], I believe I shall make it to Paris.”

Mbaziira’s lifts

1. 162kg,

2. 165kg

3. 170kg

AFRICAN PLACING: 3rd

OVERALL PLACING: 4th

AGGREGATE: 497