Byaruhanga, Mutebi drafted in to bolster Sand Cranes

Don’t expect the beach soccer national team - Sand Cranes - to sit back and defend the 5-2 healthy first leg cushion when they host Comoros at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru on August 7.

When they landed home yesterday morning, Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge preached an attacking and thrilling game plan and straight away delved into camp in Njeru.

“Our work is now cut out. Put Comoros under pressure from the first whistle to the last and make every chance count,” Muwonge revealed.

Last Sunday, the Sand Cranes were made to dig into their heels after falling 2-0 in the first period at the artistic Stade de Plan’ete Plage and only managing to recover in the second.

“We are incorporating defender Rica Byaruhanga and goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi (both from St Lawrence University) back in the team to provide competition for slots and solidity.

Comoros strengths

It was a tactical move not to take them to Moroni to reserve more energy for the final onslaught,” Muwonge added.

Sand Cranes will also prepare to encounter Comoros’ physical game, aerial threat and set piece artistry that was evidenced in the first leg.

“Our major emphasis will be on mastering the hard shots and hope the fans will turn up at Njeru to push us as we aim to return to the Afcon tourney in Mozambique in October ,” he said.

The core of the team - Meddie Kibirige, Jonathan Kikonyongo, Isma Kawawulo, Brian Nkuubi and Godfrey Lwesibawa - is in peak form and raring to go.