Lwesibawa back to offer Sand Cranes attacking facet

After making the maiden Beach Soccer Afcon last year in Senegal, a belief that the national beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) must always make it back crept in.

That was fueled by a relatively impressive performance that saw Salim Muwonge’s side finish fifth overall as hosts Senegal bagged a sixth trophy.

The conviction that the Sand Cranes would have done better had marksman Godfrey Lwesibawa made the trip also remains.

“It hurt me to miss out on the Afcon finals as I was held back to help Express negotiate the last league matches as we matched for the title. I’m back to fulfilling that dream starting with the Comoros clash in two weeks’ time,” Lwesibawa told Daily Monitor.

He was part of the team ejected by Ivory Coast in the 2018 qualifiers and offered the team the major attacking outlet with hard shots and creativity.

“ We have got an experienced team now and we know we are better than Comoros. The mood in camp (Fufa Technical Center-Njeru) is great and the coaches are emphasising team coordination, movement and creating attacking space,” he added.

Battle for slots heats up

Lwesibawa will contend with Isma Kawawulo, Baker Lukoya, Ambrose Kigozi , Shaka Ssozi and Brian Nkuubi for the two attacking berths.

A mammoth battle for the two defensive slots will have Sharif Lubega , Hassan Ali Luboyera, Paul Lule, Jonathan Kikonyogo , Rica Byaruhanga, Allan Katwe and Churchill Katamba jostling.

“No one is safe. The 20 players are all fighting hard to make the plane to Comoros. The good thing is we are all at the same fitness levels,” revealed Lwesibawa who has since left Express FC after the expiration of his contract.

For now he was to render his entire focus on aiding the Sand Cranes to another continental showpiece and then turn to finding a new club in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

“Our target is to get back to the final tournament and I’m confident the players summoned will help in executing the assignment before us. We have enough time to prepare for the two games and hope for the very best,” Muwonge pledged.