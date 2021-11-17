Chess League: More than 50 players grace fourth round

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Shakira Ampaire who plays for Bulemezi Di Atoms Club and also a development director at the Uganda Chess Federation says the league will help shape players for upcoming events especially the Zabasajja  Memorial Chess Championships and other competitions outside Uganda.

More than 50 players took part in the fourth round of the Uganda Chess League at Kiwatule Recreation Centre on Sunday.
The fourth outing since the opening of this year’s league has attracted more teams and individual players from Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia.
Fide Master and Olympiad Claire Ivy Amoko whose Kireka Panthers Club is leading the table standings argued that the  long period of rest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made the competition  tighter. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.