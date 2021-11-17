Chess League: More than 50 players grace fourth round

More than 50 players took part in the fourth round of the Uganda Chess League at Kiwatule Recreation Centre on Sunday.

The fourth outing since the opening of this year’s league has attracted more teams and individual players from Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia.

Fide Master and Olympiad Claire Ivy Amoko whose Kireka Panthers Club is leading the table standings argued that the long period of rest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made the competition tighter.

Unlike before, more women have embraced the sport which is a good sign for its further growth.

“We are currently leading but we have to work harder to see that we maintain our position because competition is too tight. Many youngsters and new players are good and they have put up a tight competition,” she said

“I am also glad that more women have come up to play chess because currently most of the teams have a female player which has not been happening before,” she added.