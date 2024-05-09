Expect thrills and turns in UPL photo finish

The breathtaking Uganda Premier League race returns oN Saturaday with giants facing potential banana skins in the six-way title fight.

On Wednesday, the table leadership once again changed from Bul to Vipers and the possibility remains high of having another topper after the match-day 27 fixtures.

Vipers' 1-0 triumph over sickly Express at Kitende hurled them top with 49 points from 26 matches - tied on points with Abbey Kikomeko's Bul with three matches left.

Kitara forward Paul Mucureezi has been decisive.

It is that close. And ultimately that makes the Venoms' trip to Lugogo to face title hopefuls Nec a tension-filled must win contest.

Hussein Mbalangu's Nec are five points shy of Vipers in sixth and can't afford to lose if they still want to get involved in the title talk.

Vipers have struggled with scoring goals lately and may need the scintillating form that saw them crush Nec 4-1 at the St Mary's Stadium back in January to stay in cruise control.

Timely Jinja derby

The fierce clash between second-placed Bul and Gaddafi at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru comes at a time when both teams are having mixed fortunes.

After being ejected from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by Nec at the semifinal stage, Bul will want to crown up a season that promises a lot with a trophy in their cabinet.

Yet, beleaguered Gaddafi (22 points from 26 matches in 14th) must win the remaining three matches to stay afloat.

Vipers keeper Fabien Mutombora stretching to make a save off Bul forward Lawrence Tezikya's.

"This will be like a cup final because they are chasing the league title and we are deep in the relegation battle. On top of that, we know that they will come ready for war because we beat them in the first round, " Gaddafi's soft spoken coach David Mutono revealed.

He believes that the recent 3-1 victory over Maroons can inspire them to floor Bul.

"We are now out of the Uganda Cup and all our focus turns to the three remaining games which we must win.

Gaddafi played well against Maroons and will be a tough opponent but we can’t afford any further slips at this moment, " Bul deputy coach James Magala said.

Barracks raid

Record league winners SC Villa (48 points from 26 matches) head to Bombo Military Barracks Ground to face second last UPDF with their eyes firmly fixed on the prize.

SC Villa striker Charles Lwanga has missed many chances.

In fact, Dusan Stojanovic's charges can take over the table apex if they win and Bul or Vipers falter in their respective matches.

With on-form midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda steering the middle pack and diminutive forward Patrick Kakande ravaging the UPDF defence line, the Jogoos are expected to flatten Paul Kiwanuka's side that has garnered only 21 points.

KCCA last chance saloon

If fifth-placed KCCA (45 points from 26 matches) fail to beat lifeless URA at Wankulukuku, then their last trophy hopes will be shattered.

"We don't want to deceive ourselves that we are fighting for the trophy at the moment.



It is in the hands of those above us at the moment. We are aiming at playing well and lifting our standards each passing match, " emphasized KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru who has won seven of the last nine matches.

KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Still on course for a league and cup double, Brian Ssenyondo's third-placed Kitara (48 points from 26 matches) welcome Busoga United at the Masindi Stadium.

The visitors want to add on their 25-point tally to escape the ignominy of demotion and are expected to stage a stern fight on the road.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday, 4pm

URA vs. KCCA, Wankulukuku

Kitara vs. Busoga United, Masindi Stadium

Maroons vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Lugazi

Bul vs. Gaddafi, Njeru

Nec vs. Vipers, Lugogo

Wakiso Giants vs. Mbarara City, Wakiso