DCU have good test in Weatherhead Historicals

Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) are in fine scoring form in the women’s National Hockey League (NHL).

With 19 goals in three games, the side are averaging six goals per game and putting away opponents comfortably.

However, they have largely played minnows and newly registered sides in Makerere University, Wananchi HDF and a rebuilding Weatherhead side.

Today, they test themselves against the much more experienced Weatherhead Historicals in Lugogo.

Historicals had a false start to the season when they lost 2-0 to defending champions Wananchi three weeks ago.

But the Historicals managed to hold out for long periods conceding in the 23 and 55th minute. Their strength lies in defensive stability and that is where the DCU forwards will be tested. Today, more than in the past matches, they will require more patience and craft.

Men’s goal fest

Meanwhile, Makerere University Stingers have a chance to make amends for their 1-1 draw with Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Originals last weekend when they play Makerere University Business School (Mubs) in the men’s first match of the day.

Mubs have had a catastrophic start losing 26-0 to Wananchi and 4-1 to Weatherhead Historicals in the past weeks.

Originals marked Stingers’ forward Brian Bayule out of the game to neutralize them and if Mubs can manage the same, they will have a real chance to churn out a decent result.

Elsewhere, KHC Originals have it all to do against the younger and vibrant KHC Stallions are more fluid and dynamic than Makerere.

Players on either end came together to celebrate KHC’s 13 anniversary at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi on Friday but must now turn the sticks and ball against each other.

Man-marking Bayule worked for Originals but Stallions have more threats in Dulf Musoke, Samuel Mwesigwa, Stuart Kavuma, Jordan Mpiima, Benjamin Mkapa and Richard Ssemwogerere among others.

National cricket league

Today’s fixtures

Women

Historicals vs. DCU, 2pm

Men

Mubs vs. Mak Stingers, 3.30pm