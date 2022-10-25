Egypt leave Sand Cranes hunting places, not World Cup

The game of their lives proved to be a beach soccer classroom for the Uganda Sand Cranes on Monday at the Vilanculos Arena in Maputo.

Needing to beat Egypt and storm the Africa Cup of Nations Beach Soccer semifinals for the second time, the Sand Cranes players folded at the Pharaohs ferocious onslaught thus looking hapless and jaded following Sunday's 6-3 win over Madagascar in Group B.



Skipper Baker Lukooya had equalised early on for the first period scoreboard to read 1-1.

In the second period, the Egyptians, playing with some sort of assurance and aplomb, raced into a healthy 3-1 lead.



Sand Cranes coach Angelo Schrinizi rallied his boys to get out of their shells and attack in the last period only for the cushion to balloon to 6-1 and all the hopes dashed.



The Pharaohs did their homework better to force the Sand Cranes into regrettable errors that resulted into two penalties.

Goalkeeper Samson Kirya forgot to command his defenders when under attack which offered the opposition pockets of space to instigate much damage.

Forward Brian Nkuubi, who netted four against the Madagascans, scored Uganda's second goal as the bid to make it to grab the two World Cup berths suffered a nip in the bud.

Egyptian talisman Muhammad Hassan orchestrated the rout with a brace with Hassane Hussein also registering his name on the score sheet.

Senegal had done the initial mutilation on Saturday with their 10-1 decimating of the Sand Cranes while Egypt that had walloped Uganda 7-3 in South Africa a fortnight ago proved they still had their number.

Senegal and Egypt storm the semis and stay in contention to clash again in the finals on Friday like it was in the Cosafa tournament that was the precursor to this event.



BEACH SOCCER AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS



