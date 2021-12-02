Football mourns Tushar Ruparelia

Tushar Ruparelia. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Uganda football is mourning the passing of former SC Villa team manager and player agent Tushar Ruparelia who passed on Wednesday while visiting his daughter in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

