Gold for Kampala University, finally

Kampala University has started reaping early from their rebranding after emerging top of the highly competitive Kyambogo Woodball Open over the weekend.

An event played under the beautiful shade trees of the Peace Park with challenging surface roots, was held under the simmering sun on Saturday further complicating the already tricky fairways especially 12, 10 and number one that kept the balls rolling off at the gate area.

Ndejje University’s Derrick Ankunda emerged top of the singles category but it was Kampala University that left the Peace Park smiling from ear-to-ear after bagging the men’s gold medal in the open category.

Led by the indefatigable Moses Agaba, who carded 100 strokes for bronze, Kampala University accumulated 420 strokes beating second-placed Makerere University by 19 strokes as home side Stroke came third with 444 strokes. Defending champions Prisons were fifth with 452 strokes in a season where they are yet to taste any podium finish. Agaba was complemented by David Kabugo (108), Raphael Kanabahiirwa (109) and Mathias Wahala (111) to emerge champions.

Head coach Lillian Zawedde was satisfied with the team performance.

“It’s important to play for the team. I am happy with the team’s performance and that lays a strong foundation for us ahead of what looks like a challenging season because many players have really improved their game,” Zawedde, who moved from Ndejje Corporates with a galaxy of stars, said.

A strong field of 80 participants saw reigning MVP Thomas Kedi finish 21st with 114 strokes having accumulated 60 strokes in the tricky course A and 54 in course A.



Ndejje rocks

Kampala’s double joy was completed with a bronze among the women finishing behind the unrelenting Ndejje University, who won gold with a total of 476 strokes while Makerere University Business School (MUBS) took silver with 500 strokes.

Ndejje’s Alverah Mukamarinda came on top with 109 strokes, four better than Zawedde (KU) with 113. Rashidah Netese (Mubs) was third on 116.

Netese, who last had an individual medal in high school expressed satisfaction.

“I am happy with the bronze. It’s been quite long since I last won,” said Netese, a first year student at Mubs.

It was advantage Ndejje in the men’s corporate category after a sublime performance from Tanzanian Nicholaus Achimpota’s 55 strokes on the tricky Course A coupled with Hassan Male (61), Timothy Mugarura (64) and Godias Tumusiime saw Ndejje Corporates win their category with a combined 245 strokes.

Ndejje tied with Kisubi but held an advantage as the best scorer from Kisubi, Sam Saturday, was two strokes behind the category winner Achimpota. University of Kisubi, who bossed the events last season were third.



