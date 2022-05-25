Leaders decry lack of facilities as OBB celebrate diadem

Orange Block Busters (OBB) volleyball championship victory presented the perfect opportunity for are leaders to sound the local and national governments on the lack of sports infrastructure in the region. OBB as they’re fondly known broke into the scene just before the Covid-19 break by winning the promotion race from the Uganda volleyball second division - the Serie B- and into the topflight.

They went on to etch their name in tehe books of history by winning the championship last month in their debut season ending Nemostars long-term dominance.

The club is currently in the final stages of developing their own homeground at their privately-owned Shukran Camp Centre near Iganga town to cover for the lack of sports facilities in the town and neighbouring districts.

That lack of facilities shaped the agenda of the day when speaker after speaker took turns to send their message to the Kyabazinga of Busoga His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV who was represented at the function by the Katukiro (Busoga Prime Minister) Dr. Joseph Muvawala, Members of Parliament Kigulu South MP Hon. Muwuma Kalulu and Iganga District Woman MP Hon.Kauma Sauda Alibawo of parliament the district and town council leadership. The Uganda Volleyball president Sadiq Nasiwu was also present.

“We only want to celebrate success but do not want to contribute in the process that leads to that,” Kigulu chiefdom Youth Affairs Minister Mukalu Muhammed Makuza pierced through.

“Iganga has a lot of potential talent but does not have facilities to groom it because they have been taken away for other development. We request the kingdom and our leaders to follow this up together with central government.”

The Katukiro, who is also the Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, urged for patience as he pledged the kingdom’s support in building the Shukran Centre to international standards.

“OBB has done the region proud and deserve all our support for both their men’s and ladies’ teams. Let us first develop the [Shukran] camp center then we address the issue of facilities to the president,” Muvawala replied.

Big cry