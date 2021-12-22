Lifetime gong for veteran Arereng

Retired broadcaster Mike Arereng was yesterday presented with his Lifetime Award during the ceremony to cap the ForteBet-sponsored Real Stars Awards held at the Spice Junction in Kololo - Kampala.

The retired broadcaster, whose voice is still strong as it used to be in the early 80s on UBC Radio, was honoured by the Commissioner – Physical Education and Sports, Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya. Arereng was recognised for his services to broadcasting.

Golden generation

Presenting in a mix of Swahili and English, Arereng is among the golden generation of radio commentators, who have inspired the modern journalists.

“I have taught so many sports commentators and one of my admirers was Isaac Mukasa, (the CEO Real Stars Awards) when he used to work for Voice of Africa. During the Cecafa Challenge Cup in the 90s, I introduced such names as V8 for Paul Hasule and they became their trademark. I am proud because this is not my first trophy but it is heartwarming to know you are important. I wish the young broadcasters can follow in my footsteps,” Arereng said.

According to Mukasa, the end of year awards luncheon was a way to cap the year and look forward to a fruitful 2022.

“We have had many challenges for sports this year including a disruption during the second lockdown, but to make it this far, winners in different disciplines must be rewarded,” Mukasa said. At the event, four other winners were recognised including U-20 national football star Hadijah Nandago, who scored the only goal as Uganda overcame South Africa to progress to the next round of the 2022 U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers.

Successful season

But Simon Sesaazi’s outstanding performances for the Cricket Cranes and Aziz Damani also handed him the first trophy away from the oval in what has largely been a successful season.

The podium has been dominated by Riaziat Shah Ali, but Sesaazi’s eye-catching displays landed him the Holy Grail ahead of Soroti’s Mildred Anyigo and all-rounder Deus Muhumuza.

“This award is very important because it adds a lot to my CV. It is the first award I have had that recognises my work. Most of the awards I have are within the game,” said the 24-year-old opening batsman.

Joshus Cheptegei and Sarah Chelangat were the most outstanding athletes.

Represented by Uganda Athletics Federation executive committee member Abdallah Mohammed, Cheptegei was recognised as the athlete of the year for his four invincible world records while Chelangat’s wins including the MTN Kampala Half Marathon took her to the top. Chief guest Rev Canon Mugumya appreciated the role of rewarding athletes from the grassroots.

“Motivation should not end with people who win world gold medals. If you have a banana plantation and you only have those ready to be harvested, you have nothing. I thank you for appreciating these athletes,” Rev Mugumya said.

Rally ace Yasin Nasser and navigator Ali Katumba, picked their third ForteBet Real Stars award while George Aporu’s performances with Nemo Stars were also recognised.

FORTEBET REAL STAR WINNERS

Lifetime Award:

Mike Kenneth Arereng

Real Superstars of the Year:

Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

December Winners

Football: Hadijah Nandago

Athletics: Sarah Chelangat

Volleyball: George Aporu