Lifetime gong for veteran Arereng

Iconic Voice. Arereng displays his ForteBet Real Stars Lifetime Award at Spice Junction in Kololo yesterday. He received his gong from Rev Canon Mugumya. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Proud Partners. Branding gurus Jude Colour Solutions offered the award plaques while ForteBet availed cash prizes that were picked by the monthly winners. Canaan Bulls are the other sponsors of the prestigious awards.

Retired broadcaster Mike Arereng was yesterday presented with his Lifetime Award during the ceremony to cap the ForteBet-sponsored Real Stars Awards held at the Spice Junction in Kololo - Kampala.

