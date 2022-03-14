Lwakataka claims Kaliro Sugar Rally

Debut. Capt Mike Mukula crawls his Subaru N12 during the super stage in Nagalama on Saturday. Lwakataka (inset) won the race. PHOTO/PHILLIP WAFULA

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

The race started on Saturday from the Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja through Bulanga before starting the official competitive sections, the Rutakirwa of Nkore and the Shaban Nkuutu routes stretching 36.13km, and finished at the Super special stage in Bulanga

Ponsiano Lwakataka left rival Hassan Alwi with a bruised nose and dust to take home after snatching the Kaliro Sugar Rally in brutal and controversial fashion at the weekend.

