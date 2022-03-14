Lwakataka claims Kaliro Sugar Rally

Ponsiano Lwakataka left rival Hassan Alwi with a bruised nose and dust to take home after snatching the Kaliro Sugar Rally in brutal and controversial fashion at the weekend.

The Mafu Mafu racing team leader and his partner Paul Musaazi were trailing Rajiv Ruparelia after Saturday’s opening races but came back strong to emerge winner amid protests by Alwi.

Ruparelia suffered a setback when he rammed his Volkswagen Prato into a tree before bowing out. His withdrawal set up a duopoly of Lwakataka and Alwi, who both drove slightly over 52 minutes with the former slipping ahead by just 2.81 seconds.

According to the official records, Lwakataka drove the 124 kilometre competitive stretch in 52 minutes and 2.55 seconds while Alwi finished in 52 minutes, 5.36 seconds.

Arthur Blick and his son Alistair comoleted the podium lineup 40 seconds later as Kepher Walubi capitalised on homeground to finish fourth in 56 minutes and 47.95 seconds. Champion Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga completed the top five in 57 minutes and 51.03 seconds.

Lwakataka, who won the season-opening rally in Mbarara, maintains the National Rally Championship lead with 200 points.

Routes

The race started on Saturday from the Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja through Bulanga before starting the official competitive sections, the Rutakirwa of Nkore and the Shaban Nkuutu routes stretching 36.13km, and finished at the Super special stage in Bulanga.

Yesterday, the drivers ploughed through the plantations and villages of Kaliro to cover the MJ Safaris, Kaliro Sugar and Daudi Migereko routes.

The crews were scheduled to do the MJ Safaris and Kaliro Sugar twice but the latter was cancelled due to safety reasons.

National Rally Champs

KALIRO SUGAR RALLY RESULTS

1. Ponsiano Lwakataka 0:52:02:55

2. Hassan Alwi 0:52:05:36

3. Arthur Blick 0:56:21:15

4. Kepher Walubi 0:56:47:95

5. Duncan Mubiru 0:57:51:03