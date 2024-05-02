Muzito gold lifts Uganda at Africa Seniors

Gloria Muzito is making herself the defining athlete of a top era for Ugandan swimming.

After winning bronze at the Africa Games, the 21 year old swimmer got Uganda off to a golden start at the Africa Senior Championships in Luanda, Angola by winning the women’s 100m freestyle on Tuesday.

Muzito topped her heat with 57.37 seconds to qualify for the final, where she clocked 56.78 to win Uganda her first ever gold at the Africa Seniors.

“I felt strong, I am happy to win gold at my first Africa Seniors,” the swimmer said.

“I wanted to better my (preliminaries) time in the finals and I did that. Not quite my PB (personal best) but it is okay,” she added.

Her personal best is the 56.01 she managed when she won bronze at the African Games in Ghana.

She is joined in Luanda by male compatriots; Tendo Mukalazi, who finished fourth in Heat 6 of the men’s 100m freestyle with 52.89 and Jesse Ssengonzi plus female teammate Kirabo Namutebi, who is already accustomed to winning continental medals.

Namutebi won Africa Junior gold and silver in 2019 in Tunisia and will be motivated to follow suit in the 50m freestyle. Since 2015, when Rebecca Ssengonzi, won Uganda her first continental gold at the Juniors in Cairo, the country’s reputation in African swimming has grown by leaps and bounds – so much so that it is now almost expected for Uganda to earn a medal at continental events.

Tunisia was the same hunting ground in which Namutebi won silver in the 50m free to earn Uganda her first ever medal at the Seniors.