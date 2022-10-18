Nemostars hope to build on OBB win

Nemostars start to the new National Volleyball League was far from ideal. Two losses and one win after three games is not something Andrew Okapis’ charges are used to and their victory over OBB on Saturday will have lifted the spirits in their camp.

The six-time champions recovered from a 3-0 loss to Sport-S by demolishing OBB in straight sets to get maximum points and register their second win of the season.

Team captain George Aporu returned o action having missed the Sport-S clash and his bite on offense was too much for the OBB defence. Centre blocker Bernard Malinga made it hard for the defending champions with his superb net defence.

“We told ourselves that we needed to win for us to gain confidence,” Aporu told Daily Monitor after the win.

“As it was, everyone was down because we were doing badly. The boys now get more confident and that is what we need,” he added.

The start was shaky for Nemostars as they failed to get the right pass and trailed 7-4 early in the first set. When the reception stabilized, things happened. Setter Smith Okumu connected well with Aporu to negotiate the OBB block while Malinga did a great job defending on the net.

Nemostars took the hotly contested first set 28-26 before cruising to the next two 25-20 and 25-22 to take all the three points.

“Happy we got all the three points and we hope to build on that,” Aporu noted.

Depleted OBB fall

Defending champions OBB have had to deal with a series of injuries this season and Saturday’s game was no different. Opposite Ivan Ongom is a long-term absentee and Jonathan Tumukunde joined him the sickbay to Luke Eittit’s charges light on options. Centre blocker Salva Marial was also out due to sickness.

Brian Atuhaire, Kelvin Kiplagat and Elijah Apunyo put up a fight for the champions but it was in vain as OBB fell for the second time this season.

“Nemostars were the better team and competed better than us,” Eittit said.

The loss was OBB’s second from three games. The first loss came at the hand of Sport-S before a 3-1 win over KCCA.



National Volleyball League

Results - Men

Nemostars 3-0 OBB (28-26, 25-22, 25-20)

Sport-S 3-0 UCU Doves (25-17, 25-18, 25-12)

Women