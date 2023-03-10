Nimusiima wins Women’s Day pool challenge

Everything Ritah Nimusiima touched turned into gold! The 2018 national pool champion was in red hot form at the Black Sheep Women’s Day pool tournament in Mukono winning the one-day event unbeaten. And boy, the most expensive pool player in Uganda at the moment, did it in style.

On a day when she met only top players, she first eliminated three-time Pool Queen Vicky Namuyanja in the first round before dismissing Seed One Rashida Mutesi, who was off colour that evening.

Her next opponent was Scrap Buyers teammate Sheila Ankah, whom she retired in a lopsided semifinal to set up a final with African champion Lukia Nayiga.

When time for business came late in the night, Nimusiima, who is backed by tour and travel operators MJ Safaris, beat one of her fiercest opponents on decider in a tightly contested game that lasted 110 minutes.

Nimusiima took a healthy 5-2 lead but Nayiga forced her way back into the contest with three back-to-back wins. After tying the contest 6-6 Nimusiima calmly held her nerve to win the Shs350,000 cash prize.

“I am very happy for the win. I think I deserved to win. I played against a strong lineup. I had the right energy right from the start and I think I played well,” said Nimusiima, who missed the earlier event at the arena for being late.

But Nayiga should blame lack of decisiveness as she played caution moves one too many times.

“It wasn’t my day and I have to admit Ritah played so well today,” the usually reserved league winner with Mukono Queens, said.

Let’s celebrate women

The 16-woman tournament was organised by the Black Sheep Pool Arena in Mukono to mark the International Women’s Day.

Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Celebrated annually on March 8, the day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Lady Captain Amina Faith Nganda lauded the tournament as an achievement for the women.

“We need more of such tournaments that place a special emphasis in Uganda. I hope more will participate in future events aware that sport can help transform their lives,” Nganda said.

There was a lukewarm reception as local leaders invited for the event did not show up.

But the organiser Alfred Gumikiriza a.k.a Black sheep, the former national team captain said it was important to recognise women and push their agenda of equality.

"The Blacksheep Pool Arena as a club, recognises that holding this tournament will inspire women, recognise their achievement and increase awareness on remaining gender equality and women’s empowerment challenges for the women of Uganda by using the power of pool as a sport to excel. We shall not stop at anything to inspire more women participation," Gumikiriza said.

The Black Sheep Pool Arena fielded four players for the event.

Women’s Day Pool Tournament

Final

R. Nimusiima 7-6 L. Nayiga

Third-place