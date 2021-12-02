Para swimmers hope to grow under USF tutelage

Para-swimming is headed for greater days after Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships that climaxed Sunday at Greenhill Academy – Kibuli.

Husnah Kukundakwe has previously benefited from her own confidence and the willingness to compete with able-bodied swimmers.

Her efforts culminated in a number of World Para-swimming Series and an appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, all before her 15th birthday, early this year. Following in her footsteps now are; Seals nine year old swimmer Condoleza Nakazibwe – daughter of former Minister Nyombi Thembo – whose lower left arm was amputated following a motor accident on Entebbe Express Highway in 2018 plus the Malta duo of Precious Nankunda, 11, and Hermione Kyeserwa, 12.

Kyeserwa had “half of her (right) leg amputated to treat a cancer but then she had an accident immediately after that sadly meant the rest of the leg had to be cut off too,” coach Collins Wasswa Matovu shared.

“Precious was born with an underdeveloped (right) arm so she has no wrist,” he added.

The Malta duo took part in the 11-12 years age group swimming in the 100m freestyle and breaststroke plus the 50m breast, backstroke and free. Kyeserwa also added the 50m butterfly.

However, they did not beat the qualification times so their final times were not recorded – as par meet rules – which shows the hill they have to climb to become better.

“I noted mistakes that we can work on going forward but this is also their first competition.

Of course what they need now is exposure and encouragement but unfortunately, there are no people from our national Paralympics body. But we can grow with USF because it has shown a willingness to promote us and we have even more para-swimmers willing to take part in the near future,” Matovu added.

Meanwhile, Nakazibwe posted 1:13.17 and 1:02.81 in the 10 and under girls’ 50m breast and free respectively on Friday.