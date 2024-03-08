PHOTOS: Uganda's sensational soft ground wrestling gets internet attention

Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling is getting attention worldwide and becoming an Internet sensation. Members showcase their wrestling skills on their YouTube channel, performing inside makeshift bamboo ring posts with string ropes and soil. Currently, Soft Ground Wrestling has 200 members, most of them from unprivileged backgrounds, and include both men and women training vigorously as they dream of becoming professional wrestlers. PHOTO/ AFP