PHOTOS: Uganda's sensational soft ground wrestling gets internet attention

Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling is getting attention worldwide and becoming an Internet sensation. Members showcase their wrestling skills on their YouTube channel, performing inside makeshift bamboo ring posts with string ropes and soil. Currently, Soft Ground Wrestling has 200 members, most of them from unprivileged backgrounds, and include both men and women training vigorously as they dream of becoming professional wrestlers.
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
A fighter is tossed in the air as members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono on February 28, 2024. PHOTO/ AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono PHOTO / AFP
A female referee counts as member of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling is pinned to the ground during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
A femal fighter leaps from the corner of the ring as members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling take part in a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
A soil covered back of a wrestler of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling is seen during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
A referee lifts the arm of the winner as he reacts during a training session for members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ / AFP)
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling carry a tree branch to be used in the repair of a makeshift wrestling ring ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono on February 28, 2024. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling excercise during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling excercise during a training session at their camp in Mukono.PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling repair a pole of a makeshift wrestling ring ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono, PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling repair a pole of a makeshift wrestling ring ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
A member of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling prepares the grounds ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
A members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling leaves his dorm ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
A member of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling takes a break while preparing the grounds ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
A young fighter is lifted as members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
A young man rings a bell to start a match as members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling prepare for a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling battle during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling carry fellow fighters as they take part in a training session at their camp in Mukono on February 28, 2024. PHOTO / AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling repair a pole of a makeshift wrestling ring ahead of a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling stand during break in a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling excercise during a training session at their camp in Mukono. PHOTO/ AFP