Prisons captain Ajio hopes for better after beating Police

Lillian Ajio who was not on her best form due to fatigue after playing in the handball league was brought in at the end of the third quarter and the team managed to stretch the lead till the fourth quarter that ended in 49-45.

By  Precious Ampeire

Uganda Prisons on Wednesday beat Police Netball Club 49-45 in the ongoing national netball league to maintain a third place on the netball log.
In the closely contested fixture, the wardens drew first blood in the first three quarters before the sides equalised in the fourth quarter.

