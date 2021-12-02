Prisons captain Ajio hopes for better after beating Police

Uganda Prisons on Wednesday beat Police Netball Club 49-45 in the ongoing national netball league to maintain a third place on the netball log.

In the closely contested fixture, the wardens drew first blood in the first three quarters before the sides equalised in the fourth quarter.

Lillian Ajio who was not on her best form due to fatigue after playing in the handball league was brought in at the end of the third quarter and the team managed to stretch the lead till the fourth quarter that ended in 49-45.

However she was less contented with the day’s performance and said they are going back to the drawing board to see that they find ways of improving themselves before their next fixture on Saturday.

“Our defence was not the best, we did not score many goals. Even though we managed to win, we have to polish our team to see that we score more goals and also keep off our opponents,” she said.

Prisons will face second placed Makindye Weyonje on Saturday at Kibuli and Ajio says they are wary of the former who have proved more competitive this season.

“We know they have given other teams a hard time and we know they are not a team to take lightly hence we shall come prepared to see that we win against them,” she said.

In other fixtures Makindye Weyonje beat Uganda X Luwero 54-39 and KCCA punished UPDF 85-39 before thrashing Posta 88-18.