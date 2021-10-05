Proscovia back to England

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

She Cranes shooter and captain Peace Proscovia has rejoined English Vitality League ahead of the 2021 netball league season.

Proscovia will play for Surrey Storm.

“Storm are thrilled to announce the signing of Ugandan captain Peace Proscovia,” the English club tweeted.

The netball ace last month parted ways with Australian Suncorp League side Sunshine Coast Lightning alongside South African defender Phumza Maweni.

Proscovia who joined Sunshine Coast Lightning in 2019 from Vitality League side Loughborough Lightning, played two seasons for the Australian team, shooting 670 goals in 42 games, including a career-best 53 goals against West Coast Fever in 2019.

The shooter is eager to continue shining in the English league.

“I feel blessed to be given this opportunity,” Proscovia told Daily Monitor about signing for Storm.

“I never thought that I would be offered a contract in England again but had faith that somehow one day I will get back. I can’t wait to get back to England,” Proscovia told Sky Sports.

For Proscovia, playing in the Australian League was a dream-come-true as it is one of the best and well paying leagues in the world with some of the world’s best players.

“I will bring my extensive experience playing against some of the best defenders in the world under pressure. I will also bring my accuracy and dominance under the post and share my knowledge with the Surrey Storm shooters,” she said.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and now that I am back [in England], there’s no better feeling than this. I missed all my fans in England and I can’t wait to reunite with them.”

Proscovia played for NIC before joining England’s Loughborough Lightning in 2015 after the Netball World Cup.



