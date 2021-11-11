She Cranes stun Zambia for second win at African Netball Champs

The She Cranes have maintained their winning streak. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  •  Uganda continued to dominate the game that ended in 52-33.
  • The She Cranes will today play against Namibia.

The She Cranes Wednesday registered a second win in the Africa Netball Championships at Wanderers Arena in Windhoek, Namibia.

