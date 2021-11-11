She Cranes stun Zambia for second win at African Netball Champs

The She Cranes Wednesday registered a second win in the Africa Netball Championships at Wanderers Arena in Windhoek, Namibia.

The team started the championship on Tuesday with a 77-29 win against Tanzania before stunning Zambia 52-33.

The first 15 minutes saw the She Cranes draw the first blood and continued to lead the game with a goal difference of 10. The second game quarter ended in 31-13, also in favour of the She Cranes.

Mid-courter Ruth Meeme was substituted by Maggie Baagala but the Zambian side still trailed the She Cranes. Uganda doubled Zambia’s score in the third quarter to make 40-20 before it ended in 44-26.

Just like in the previous game, Coach Fred Mugerwa made more substitutions as defenders Joan Nampungu and Lilian Ajio were replaced by Sandra Nambirige and Norah Lunkuse. Shadiah Nassanga replaced Irene Eyaru as shooter.

Uganda continued to dominate the game that ended in 52-33.