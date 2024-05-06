Sport-S have one hand on league title

Sport-S are three sets away from defending their National Volleyball League title following Sunday’s convincing 3-0 win over KAVC at the Old Kampala Arena.

The Nsambya outfit relied on their superb middle blockers to dominate the net and put one hand on the trophy.

Benon MugishaAs charges ran away with the first set 25-17 as KAVC struggled to get going.

Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia provided defense in the middle while Malic Damulira gave Sport-S the perfect reception to run their offense.

The second started with KAVC in the driving seat. The five-time champions led 10-8 but Sport-S responded quickly through Damulira to take a two-point advantage (14-12) and force head coach Memory Dube to call for a timeout.

Sport-S’ lead, however, kept growing and at 20-16, KAVC were forced into another timeout to talk things over.

With KAVC having a bit of momentum and having sliced the lead to three (22-19), darkness embraced the Old Kampala Arena due to a fault on the power supply.

The game would stay on hold for over 40 minutes and once it resumed, Sport-S found themselves in for a battle as KAVC relied on Onapa and Innocent Ayo to score some crucial points.

The defending champions, however, had enough to close the set 26-24 and take a 2-0 lead.

Sport-S’ Emmanuel Muruli (9) rises to attack against KAVC.

With their backs against the wall, KAVC scored the first two points of the third frame and made it a contest.

Sport-S attempted to break away late in the set, leading 22-19 but KAVC called for a timeout and relied on a 4-1 run to level matters at 23-23 before leading 24-23.

Mugisha introduced the experienced Dickens Otim to stabilize the net defence and Sport-S outlasted KAVC 27-25 to win the game in straight sets and move closer to defending the title.

“We got the win, though some of our plans didn't workout well,” Mugisha told Daily Monitor after the game.

He added: “Onapa kept attacking us a lot but next game we shall correct.”

It is the third win of the season for Sport-S over KAVC, having defeated the five-time champions twice in the regular season.

“We needed another attacker to complement Onapa and help us close sets,” Dube said.

She added: “The boys made a statement on how we ended Set Two and Set Three. It's not over until it's over I should say.”

The two sides will meet for Game Two on Sunday, with Sport-S looking to close the series while KAVC must win to force a decider.

National Volleyball League

Men’s Finals

Game One

Sport-S 3-0 KAVC

Women semifinals

Game One

Ndejje 3-1 Sport-S