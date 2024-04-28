Sport-S with chance to defend title

Defending champions Sport-S came from a set down to beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) at Old Kampala Arena and make the finals of the National Volleyball League.

UCU had it all to do after losing the first meeting the other Sunday in straight sets and showed they were up to task. They started like they would be swept in Game Two too but recovered from trailing at 11-10 to take initiative and win the first set 25-21.

After that they managed to keep the packed arena on the edges of its seats but never really found the required finishing power when it mattered.

In the second set, they were decisively punished 25-16. In the third set, UCU went toe-to-toe with the champions and even forced deuces but they were overcome 27-25 as the latter again proved they had the middle attack and net defence to swing the game when it mattered.

UCU, like the home of talent that it is, had enough within the tank to control the fourth set. Unfortunately, they unraveled like a pack of cards at the end while leading 20-19.

Somehow they let Sport-S win three uncontested points before their coach Elias Isiagi called time-out. On return, Sport-S won another point to make it 23-20 before UCU got another point. At 23-20, the Mukono-based side’s inexperience shone through as they remonstrated over an umpiring error.

The umpires thought a spike from the UCU end had gone outside but with the benefit of replays, UCU were right that they should have earned a point as the ball was clearly on court. In the end, they never fully recovered and made just one set saving point at 24-21 as they fell 25-22.

Coach Benon Mugisha’s Sport-S now have a chance to defend their title.

NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

Semifinals – Game Two

Sports S 3-1 UCU

(21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22)