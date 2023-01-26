Swimmers educated on rights, wellbeing

Swimmers were told during the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Athletes' Training and Mentorship Clinic on Saturday that putting in the yards in water might not be enough to reach their goals.

Saison Meya, a social scientist and mother to swimmer Avice Meya, led the training which was attended by over 90 swimmers at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli where they were also introduced to the athletes commission by Olympian Jamila Lunkuse, encouraged to prepare for life after sports by another Olympian in Ganzi Mugula.

"There will be doubters, mistakes, setbacks and some days you feel exhausted, inferior or even neglected by teammates or your parents or your coaches," Meya, who is a former national team basketball, volleyball and handball player and someone that helped her daughter turnaround her career after the disappointment of not making it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, warned.

"But you have to believe in yourself and remember that the power is in turning these feelings into positive thoughts and committing to be better everyday," she continued.

Also importantly, the athletes were educated on their rights and responsibilities as per the International Olympic Committee (IOC) athletes declaration by UOC president Donald Rukare.

The declaration seeks to promote 12 rights including rights to; practice sport without discrimination, compete in clean sport, protection of mental and physical health, election of leaders among others.

Rukare also noted that most athletes in Africa are vulnerable and not empowered. He urged them to assert themselves by "reporting any form of abuse" and for their minders "to safeguard or protect them from behaviours that might harm them."

Uganda needs policies in place to ensure athletes are safe from physical, psychological, sexual and economic abuse from peers, coaches and officials among others.

The athletes also had a nutrition session conducted by Dr. Damalie Nakanjako, who heads USF's medical commission and a mother to four national swimmers while Chris Mbowa took them through anti-doping education.