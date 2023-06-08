Taekwondo: Kenyans pick lessons from Ambassador’s Cup

Each of the six Team Regional contestants returned to Kenya with a medal at the 2023 Korean Ambassador’s Taekwondo Cup at the MTN Arena-Lugogo recently.

The visitors also took the trophy for the team with the strongest spirit.

But the team managers are more proud of the intangible silverware—the lessons they picked from the two-day event that attracted hundreds of athletes from over 20 clubs.

Team Regional bagged three gold medals; two silver medals and one bronze, a good harvest that, however, could not win the overall trophy, which went to Police Taekwondo Club, who gathered 16 medals.

“The performance was good, and the whole tournament was a good exposure for our athletes,” said Coach Gladys Mwaniki, who doubled as a referee.

Elijah Kimani, Ashley Munyasia and Heziny Lumwach, who won gold, could not do better. Rebecca Ominde, who took silver and David Memusi, who settled for bronze, must congratulate themselves. But Wyclif Okoth achieved less than expected.

“We were disappointed by Okoth’s loss. We expected a gold medal,” said team manager Linda Barasa. “But we shall go back and review the videos of the fights and show them where they must improve, like kicking reflexes, etc.”

Mwaniki said Okoth and Kimani carry the team’s hopes of qualifying for the African Games and the Olympics next year.

Mwaniki won a silver medal in the welterweight division at the 2011 All-Africa Games in Maputo. Now she wants to groom her daughter Hezny Lumwach into an elite athlete and achieve even more. The rising star is in the best hands because his father Voiya Lumwach, is Team Regional’s head coach and chairman Nairobi Taekwondo Association.

The Ambassador’s Cup had last happened in 2019. The three editions since then were virtual due to covid-19 disruptions.

Seunghee Yi, the in-charge of cultural and corporate affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uganda, was impressed by the turn-up.

“It has been a successful event with a good turn-up of clubs and players from Uganda and elsewhere, especially this being the first event after three years,” Yi said.

The event is the third of a series to mark the 60 years of diplomatic relationships between Korea and Uganda.

First was an online Korean Speaking Competition, then KPOP Cultural Competitions at Makerere University.

Last will be the Korean Movie Festival and the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Performance that ended at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

GOLD

Elijah Kimani

Ashley Munyasia

Hezny Lumwach

SILVER

Wyclif Okoth

Rebecca Ominde

BRONZE