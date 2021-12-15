Uganda eye more development after regional water polo triumph at home

Uganda (R) playing against Kenya (L) in Water Polo during the sixth Cana Zone III Swimming Championships 2021 at Kampala International School of Uganda. Photo/Ismail Kezaala

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Uganda water polo coach Erick Kisero is hopeful of maximizing their technical support and relationship with South Africa to raise their own level.
Uganda hosted and won the Cana Zone III water polo competitions at Kampala International School of Uganda (Kisu) - Bukoto on Saturday beating Tanzania 7-2 and drawing 3-3 with Kenya.
The day also marked exactly three years since South African coach Brad Rowe visited Uganda to launch the sport at Greenhill Academy - Kibuli.

