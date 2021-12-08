Zanzibar, Tanzania halt Uganda's triumphant entry in EAC parliamentary games

Uganda Tuesday started its quest for dominance at the East African Community (EAC) parliamentary games with two victories and two losses.

The netball team had started by defining the day’s ethos with a 54 to 5 commanding win over Kenya’s National Assembly, upon which the male’s volleyball team picked, scalding Zanzibar 3 sets to 1.

In the first set, Uganda had 23 against Zanzibar’s 25, but a change of tack, players and strategy saw the team rebound in the second set with a 25 win against the coast liner’s 16.

They would carry the win in the third set with 25 against 21, crowning it with 25 to 20.

The score-line was dominated by Mr Johnson Chestiti, with Igara West MP Louis Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (NRM) staging an impressive game.

Kabaale Municipality legislator Dr Nicholas Kamara put up saves too, scoring multitudes of goals.

Then came the first defeat, with Uganda’s female handball team conceding 48 against 34 to Tanzania, making the first dent on Uganda’s hitherto clean sheet.

Zanzibar’s football team also forced a 2-1 defeat on Uganda, with Uganda’s single goal scored by Kasambya MP David Kabanda (NRM), in a match undermined by rough play and injuries, which forced the substitution of Kabanda, the team captain.

Wednesday, Uganda faces Kenya in football with the netball team facing the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) team. Uganda’s female basketball team will later also lock horns with EALA.