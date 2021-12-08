Zanzibar, Tanzania halt Uganda's triumphant entry in EAC parliamentary games

Some of Uganda's parliamentarians at the games in Arusha. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Uganda's team leader Asuman Basalirwa expressed confidence that the team will reclaim its shine December 8.  

Uganda Tuesday started its quest for dominance at the East African Community (EAC) parliamentary games with two victories and two losses. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.