UOC, Cuban govt sign MoU to build technical capacities

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) is trying to build as many developmental relationships as possible as preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris intensify.

Latest on the list is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the body and the Cuban government signed on the latter's behalf by their Ambassador to Uganda Tania Perez Xiquez.

"This MoU is the beginning of our relationship, not the final thing and it shows our will and commitment to develop sports in both countries," Xiquez said during a press briefing at the Cuban Embassy in Mbuya.

UOC president Donald Rukare, says the MoU is open but they will look to get help from Cuba "in boxing and sports medicine."

"We are in touch with Uganda Boxing Federation through their president Moses Muhangi to understand their areas of need.

"Cuba can also benefit in areas of athletics with some of their athletes coming here to train from the High Altitude Centre in Teryet, which is near completion.